Crystal Bailey Brings Women Together With Soar Women’s Conference [FULL RECAP VIDEO]

The Soar Women’s conference kicked off this past Saturday at the Philadelphia Loews hotel, and it was an event filled with love, networking, and a lot of Black girl magic!

Crystal Bailey, creator, and founder of the Crystal Bailey School of Event Planning & Design created the conference to inspire women to unlock the best version of themselves.

“The reason for Soar isn’t to glorify the wins. It’s to give you the tools to help another sister reach her dreams- to build across and pour into one another,” said Bailey, the 35-year-old entrepreneur.

Each woman in attendance received networking tips from today’s top female influencers and self-help goodie bags filled with resources and activities.

The sold-out event featured powerhouse guest speakers Milan Harris-owner of Milano de Rouge, reality-TV star Toya Johnson, Brittney Gates, brand expert Ronne Brown, and more.

” If you want something bad enough, just do it. Don’t let anything stop you. I come from where you come from. I know it’s hard. I know there are obstacles, but obstacles are meant to be overcome,” said Milan Harris, founder of Milano de Rouge.

Other guest speakers at the event included Real Estate Guru Joanna Jane, C.E.O of FBF Body Zakia Blain, make-up artist Erica Nikole, digital creator Dominique Smack, influencer Raevyn Hokett, and more.