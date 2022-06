WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Philly rapper D4M $loan made one girl’s dream come true by crashing her West Philly prom send-off!

The ‘ Drive Who Crazy Ali Baba’s Exotic Limousine Service. ‘ rapper shocked 18-year-old Nadirah Davis by showing up at her West Philly home in a decked-out Rolls Royce provided by

Davis, who initially did not have a prom date, revealed she was excited to see D4M $loan.

“I did not think one of my favorite rappers would come to anything of mine, let alone my prom,” said Davis.

$loan’s popularity skyrocketed after the release of his 2019 single, ‘Don’t Diss Me‘ featuring the late D4M Skiano.

The rapper continues to rise to fame with his grizzly sound trailblazing as a staple in the Traprock x Jersey Club music wave.

D4M $loan, whose real name is Sloan Morgan, grew up in West Philadelphia, where he attended Mastery Shoemaker High School before pursuing his career as a rapper.

“I didn’t get to go on my prom. I performed for my school that year instead,” said the 21-year-old rapper.

$loan surprised Davis for this year’s Ultimate Prom Hook-up contest, where she also received a complete prom makeover.

Marquette and Nbeauty Inc. salon to provide her with a custom-made gown, hair, and make-up for her big night. On-air personality, Millenial Christian teamed up with Philly Fashion designerand. salon to provide her with a custom-made gown, hair, and make-up for her big night.

Sooo Delicious Soul food Cafe and Chick-a-Boom are some other local businesses that contributed to Davis’ prom makeover. andare some other local businesses that contributed to Davis’ prom makeover.

“Philly loves prom season. We wanted to do something that gave back in a fun way and thought, what better way to do that than by providing one lucky senior with a prom makeover? Nadirah is a great kid! She deserves it,” said Millennial Christian.