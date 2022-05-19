Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”!

Secrets out the bag!
Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on Friday, May 13, 2022 according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital when she went into labor.
The source who claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the hospital floor cleared.
Not too long after, the source reported with update posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”
