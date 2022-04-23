Rihanna “Crying Nonstop” Since ASAP Rocky’s Arrest, Baby Shower Cancelled

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The thought of Rihanna crying creates a gut-wrenching image but according to sources close to her, it’s all she’s been doing the last few days. Her and ASAP Rocky ran into trouble while returning from a trip to Barbados. Rocky was arrested Wednesday (Apr. 20) at the Los Angeles International Airport for his alleged involvement in a 2021 shooting.

Accoring to The Sun, a source close to Rihanna shares that Rihanna has been having an extremely difficult time with it all. “She’s heavily pregnant and these are very serious accusations,” they said. “It’s a nightmare scenario for her. Rihanna was very, very upset and stressed by Rocky’s arrest. It’s not the best time for her to be on such an emotional rollercoaster.” The couple was preparing for their baby shower this past Wednesday but ended up having to cancel due to the arrest. Rocky posted the $550,000 bail shortly after being taken into custody and is due back in court on August 17th. It’s reported that authorities used a battering ram to collect evidence from his home. That’s pretty serious, you know?

The shooting took place back in November 2021 near Hollywood. LAPD investigators have been on the case and the victim claims that Rocky approached them with a handgun on the street and shot them 3 – 4 times. They say that a shot grazed their hand. The LAPD shared a statement about the incident, “on November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot.”

Wishing Rihanna continued health in her pregnancy. We’ll be watching as the story surrounding Rocky’s arrest continues to unfold.

The post Rihanna "Crying Nonstop" Since ASAP Rocky's Arrest, Baby Shower Cancelled appeared first on 92 Q.

