Kaliii Talks Moneybag Yo, Real Name & ‘Toxic Chocolate’ With Paris Nicole

Kali returns to Philly! She was here for the Class of 2021 Concert Holiday Edition and bodied the stage.

Kali chopped it up with Paris Nicole on 100.3 RNB & Hip Hop and gives us the scoop on her real name, where Kali came from, what it was like working with Moneybagg Yo and Latto on her Mmm Mmm Remix and her new latest EP, “Toxic Chocolate”. Many didn’t know that Kali played soccer before rapping and she gave us the full details on how she good was with soccer but why she stopped.

Kali: Class of 2021

Kali said her new project, ‘Toxic Chocolate’ is for the girls! She’s giving the female version of Future and Lil Baby! Watch full interview for all the tea on Kali’s life, beginnings and rap career!

