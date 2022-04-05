Tory Lanez was handcuffed at a court hearing early Tuesday and will be held in jail until he posts a new, larger bail after a judge decided he violated a protective order he has ongoing with Megan Thee Stallion. The judge made the ruling after declaring that Lanez has talked too much about the case on social media.
At some point, folks are gonna learn to stop putting all their business on Twitter.
This all started back in August of 2020 when Tory was accused of shooting Meg in the toe after a pool party at Kylie Jenner’s house.
After a hearing Tuesday morning at the L.A. courthouse, the rapper from north of the border’s new bail has been raised to $350K. It’s been reported that Meg’s attorney’s wanted Lanez to be held without bail, or at minimum have it set to $5M.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
It’s also been reported that Lanez is in the process of posting that new bail and expects to be released soon.
According to the judge, Tory isn’t supposed to be directing comments towards or mentioning Megan Thee Stallion at all. There were two tweets that seem to be the most damning. One from Lanez, and another from DJ Akademiks.
The judge stated that Tory’s usage of the word “U”, directly addressing Meg, was the specific violation of her protective order. Lanez posted “Good D*ck had me f*cking 2 best friends …. and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”
Then Ak posted his own breaking news tweet, to which Megan quickly responded.
Akademiks eventually walked back his tweet, but according to today’s judge – the damage had already been done.
The Latest:
- Jabari Banks Reveals Something Fans Didn’t Know From The ‘Bel-Air’ Season 1 Finale [Video]
- Tory Lanez Back in Jail, Busted For Violating Megan Thee Stallion Order
- Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get Married At 1:30 am Las Vegas Wedding!
- Rolling Ray Says He Ain’t Dead! Funeral At The Club, & Kanye Cancels Coachella!
- Lo Down: Lee Daniels & Monique Mend Relationship, Keyshia Cole’s New Boo, & More!
- Philly Wins Again; Jazmine Sullivan and Questlove Win Big at The Grammys
- Epic Miami Flyaway + Gunna & DDG Tickets [Enter For Chance To Win]
- EXCLUSIVE: Toni Braxton Talks Last Moments With Traci & Dedicating Latest Acting Role In Her Memory
- New Viral Video Shows Jada Pinkett Smith’s Reaction To Infamous Will Smith Oscars Slap
- Chris Rock Breaks His Silence Over Oscars Slap “I’m Still Kind Of Processing What Happened”
Twitter Says Teeny Tory Lanez Going To The Slammer After Clearing Instagram Page
Twitter Says Teeny Tory Lanez Going To The Slammer After Clearing Instagram Page
1.1 of 16
2.
2 of 16
Tory Lanez is apparently going to jail as we speak right now and I’ve never been happier. If that’s the case for today of course.— baby a | The Cat 🐈⬛🌅 ✊🏽ᗢ (@MsAallyhia) September 22, 2021
He wanted to play these stupid games after what he did to Megan and now look what it turned into. He did this to himself.
3.
3 of 16
Woke up and saw Tory Lanez going to jail?? Great start to my day pic.twitter.com/JVU4OYr0Be— black regina george ➐ (@houstonhottii) September 22, 2021
4.
4 of 16
Tory lanez = LOCKED UP pic.twitter.com/9q1SpBNEv3— aa #FAIR (@dizzydorahoe) September 22, 2021
5.
5 of 16
“Where is Tory Lanez going?”— Icy Barb❄️ (@ICYNICKIMINAJ) September 22, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/6R5fbIlGPP
6.
6 of 16
this gon be dababy at tory lanez court hearing pic.twitter.com/A8JUJxNOzD— Dirk (@dirklybl) September 22, 2021
7.
7 of 16
So Tory lanez headed to gen pop huh... pic.twitter.com/JEjA6qqfl4— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) September 22, 2021
8.
8 of 16
the downfall of tory lanez right in front of my eyes i been waiting for this one pic.twitter.com/nPdwFSVdjJ— L 𓆩❤︎𓆪 (@arakiuniverse) September 22, 2021
9.
9 of 16
Black Twitter Reaction To Tory Lanez Going To JAIL 😭— Good Vibes Only 😬 ❤️🔥 (@MyTurn_1111) September 22, 2021
: pic.twitter.com/g78I6fUa2N
10.
10 of 16
Tory Lanez and his glued on toupee finally going to jail pic.twitter.com/Sl6tCpDaSd— RedRaider806 (@RedRaiderLex) September 22, 2021
11.11 of 16
12.
12 of 16
tory lanez: I’m scared to go to jail— grace 💔🥀 (@derrickakordeii) September 22, 2021
Me: pic.twitter.com/aMaTzltIGJ
13.13 of 16
14.14 of 16
15.
15 of 16
JT saying Tory Lanez need to be shot back and then deleting the tweet lives rent free in my mind. One of my favorite tweets 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— 🌻 (@itstrahuna) September 22, 2021
16.
16 of 16
I'll never forget that time Tory Lanez stood up and he was the same height.— NUFF (@nuffsaidny) September 22, 2021
pic.twitter.com/0pOxi9Z9zD
Tory Lanez Back in Jail, Busted For Violating Megan Thee Stallion Order was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com