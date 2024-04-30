Stay Cool In All This Heat! Heat safety tips for Philadelphians

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

It’s that time of the year where the weather is nice and we all want to be outside!

However, with us being outside in the heat it can put us at risk for heat related injuries, with the most severe risk being debilitating and even deadly.

Just last year, heat-related emergencies had a high 20% larger share of emergency room visits than they did in the past 5 years.

Before you go outside and enjoy the weather, here’s a look at the differences between heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and what to do if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms.

Heat Stroke:

Confusion, altered mental status, slurred speech

Loss of consciousness (coma)

Hot, dry skin or profuse sweating

Seizures

Very high body temperature

Heat Exhaustion:

Headache

Nausea

Dizziness

Weakness

Irritability

Thirst

Heavy sweating

Elevated body temperature

Decreased urine output

If there is an extremely hot forecast, the city of Philadelphia will declare a Code Red to help protect people who are unhoused. Code Reds also affect pet care. On especially hot days, the city of Philadelphia will open designated cooling centers. According to the Philadelphia Parks & Recreation department, spray-grounds are scheduled to open on Memorial Day and remain open through Labor Day. You can find a full list of the city’s recreation centers, computer labs, older adult centers and more on the Parks & Rec website. During previous heat emergencies, the city has also opened about a dozen Free Library locations to serve as cooling centers, as well as air-conditioned SEPTA cooling buses at multiple intersections. [SOURCE CBS PHILLY]

