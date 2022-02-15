Ben Simmons Breaks His Silence About His Experience With The Sixers

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Ben Simmons had time to get a few things off his chest regarding the Sixers.

Related: Sixers Trade DONE! James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade Has Officially Been Accepted

The former Sixers point guard recently broke his silence today during a press conference for the Brooklyn Nets.

Simmons, who was the 2016 No. 1 overall pick, told reporters his mental health had nothing to do with his new deal with the nets.

“It piled up a bunch of things over the years where I knew I wasn’t myself and, I had to get back to that place of being myself and being happy as a person and taking care of my well-being,” Simmons told reporters.

Simmons also emphasized that his decision not to play for the 76ers had nothing to do with the fans or coaches.

Last November, Simmons allegedly told the 76ers he was not mentally ready to play, hence part of the reason he was away from the team.

Whatever the reason was for his departure, we’re happy that the drama is finally over and the Sixers can move forward with James Harden.

James Harden is set to make his Sixers debut tonight during Philly’s standoff with the Boston Celtics.

We cannot wait to see what the new Sixer has in store for the city!