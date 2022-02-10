Local
Sixers Trade DONE! James Harden for Ben Simmons Trade Has Officially Been Accepted

James Harden Sixers Trade For Ben Simmons

Source: James Harden Sixers Trade For Ben SimmonsPhilly, James Harden has officially been traded for Ben Simmons.

The Brooklyn Nets are trading James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks.

James Harden reunites with Daryl Morey in Philadelphia with a chance to make a title run next to Joel Embiid.

This trade was long time coming for Morey and Philadelphia’s front office and the wish has finally been granted. It took a long road and much patience to get here, but Morey has his guy back, and now the Sixers has a true shot to go all the way!

Embiid has spoken as well:

 

 

