DaBaby & DaniLeigh’s Brother Gets Into a Physical Fight, Someone Left Bloody [Video]

Apparently DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s brother, Brandon Bills got into a serious physical fight.

The fight took place late Wednesday night, early Thursday morning at London On Da Tracks bowling alley party in Los Angeles.

In the video you can see the DaBaby and about four male members of his team and DaniLeigh’s brother actually scuffling on the slippery bowling alley lane.

You can see DaBaby throwing several punches and swinging on the brother then as DaBaby starts slipping and sliding on the lane. A member of DaBaby’s team or security grips Brandon Bills by his long hair, swings him around, punches him and then proceeds to slams him hard on the actual rim of the bowling alley lane.

Seems that Brandon Bills left the bowling alley with a bloody face.

Now if you remember, back in November of last year, DaBaby claimed to be assaulted by his baby mom DaniLeigh. DaniLeigh’s story is that DaBaby allegedly tried kicking her and their 3-month-year-old daughter out of his penthouse. A fight exploded between the two parents on IG live and Dani’s brother obviously wasn’t thrilled. From that exchange, her brother, Brandon Bills wanted to fight DaBaby.