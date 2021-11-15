DaniLeigh Charged With Simple Assault After Allegedly Hitting DaBaby During IG Live Fight

DaBaby and DaniLeigh‘s Instagram Live back and forth on Sunday (November 14) has resulted in charges – for DaniLeigh.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and a report from Rolling Stone, there were two incidents involving the North Carolina rapper (real name Jonathan Kirk) and the Miami-based singer born Danielle Curiel. Officers responded to a domestic assault call for service at home. DaBaby said DaniLeigh had assaulted him.

On Monday (November 15), officers referred him to the Magistrate’s Office to press charges against DaniLeigh following a separate incident on Monday morning. Officers were called back to the residence and DaBaby told them Dani had assaulted him.

“As a result of the investigation, Curiel was served with a Criminal Summons for Simple Assault. Officers also obtained additional information that led them to charge Curiel with a second count of SImple Assault from the incident on Nov. 14,” a statement read.

The couple welcomed their first child together in August and through subsequent social media posts, fans became privy to their relationship or lack thereof. In videos streamed on Instagram Live on Sunday, DaBaby and DaniLeigh appeared to be arguing while the “Movie” singer fed their baby daughter. The two would go on to exchange insults, with DaniLeigh claiming DaBaby had hardly been around her or their daughter since the infant was born.

DaniLeigh responded in her own Instagram Stories post, claiming DaBaby started demanding she leave the residence after she had a Plan B package sent to his home. “All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility,” she claimed. “Obviously he prob want me out so he can f*ck on his baby mother and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time while I just had my first child. This all goes to say that this man is a f*cking coward!”

The two resumed arguing on Instagram Live Monday, where DaBaby proclaimed DaniLeigh to be a side chick. Dani shared numerous videos and photos of the two from 2019 through 2020 to prove she was more than a side chick. The news arrives after Dani supported DaBaby’s Back On My Baby Jesus Sh*t Again EP on Friday and the rapper announced a brand new tour in light of his controversial statements at Rolling Loud Miami earlier this summer.

