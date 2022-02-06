Lil Uzi Avoids Jail Time With Plea Deal In Assault Case Against Ex-Girlfriend

Lil Uzi Vert is avoiding going to jail by copping to a plea deal in an assault case against his ex-girlfriend, along with fellow rapper SAINt JHN.
Back in July, Uzi, showed up at a cafe where his ex-girl, Brittany Byrd was hanging with SAINt JHN. It was reported that the artist got out of his car and confronted the two with a gun, which eventually led to an altercation.
According to TMZ, Uzi “was sentenced to 3 years of formal probation, 1 year of treatment for mental health and substance abuse, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, restitution and a 10-year criminal protective order”.
The Philly born rapper, Lil Uzi Vert copped the plea deal after prosecutors charged him with 3 felonies — assault with a firearm, criminal threats and domestic violence — plus a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm.
The firearm came into play when things went left at the cafe when Uzi allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend in the stomach with his gun.Prosecutors followed through with criminal charges and Lil Uzi copped a plea.
TMZ reported that they reached out to Uzi’s team but have not heard anything back yet.