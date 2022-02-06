Lil Uzi Avoids Jail Time With Plea Deal In Assault Case Against Ex-Girlfriend

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert is avoiding going to jail by copping to a plea deal in an assault case against his ex-girlfriend, along with fellow rapper SAINt JHN. is avoiding going to jail by copping to a plea deal in an assault case against his ex-girlfriend, along with fellow rapper Back in July, Uzi, showed up at a cafe where his ex-girl, Brittany Byrd was hanging with SAINt JHN. It was reported that the artist got out of his car and confronted the two with a gun, which eventually led to an altercation. Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Gets In Fight With SAINt JHN & Beats Ex-Girlfriend

According to TMZ, Uzi “was sentenced to 3 years of formal probation, 1 year of treatment for mental health and substance abuse, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, restitution and a 10-year criminal protective order”.

The firearm came into play when things went left at the cafe when Uzi allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend in the stomach with his gun. Prosecutors followed through with criminal charges and Lil Uzi copped a plea. TMZ reported that they reached out to Uzi’s team but have not heard anything back yet. The Philly born rapper, Lil Uzi Vert copped the plea deal after prosecutors charged him with 3 felonies — assault with a firearm, criminal threats and domestic violence — plus a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm.

