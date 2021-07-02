Radio One Exclusives
Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Gets In Fight With SAINt JHN & Shoots Ex-Girlfriend

Lil uzi vert & ex girlfriend Brittany Byrd

Source: @justinmyview / R1

According to TMZ, Lil Uzi Vert & rapper SAINt JHN got into a fight over Uzi’s ex Brittany Byrd. Allegedly the Philly rapper pulled up to a local cafe to confront SAint JHN. Things may have gone left as reports have stated that Uzi allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend in the stomach with his gun. Following that everyone scattered the scene and Lil Uzi Vert’s ex Brittany was taken to the hospital and plans on filing a police report. More news to come as the story develops.

