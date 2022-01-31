Nicki Minaj Congratulates Rihanna & A$AP Rocky in Heart-Felt Post

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke the internet today after revealing the two are expecting their first baby.

We already had suspicions that the couple may have been expecting, but seeing Riri’s baby bump made everything seem so surreal.

While neither Rocky nor Riri have confirmed the news just yet, celebrities in the entertainment world are extending their congrats.

One of the celebrities being, Nicki Minaj, who is good friends with the couple.

Nicki took to Instagram to congratulate the mommy-to-be with a heartfelt message.

The rapper posted a picture with the two of them along with the caption, ” So happy for you mama. Conquered the world already. Given so much. Nothing left to prove. you deserve your little gift now. Different level of joy that money can’t buy.”

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj recently reunited back in September after their decade-long hiatus together.

Glad to see two icons growing their friendship as they continue to grow their families.