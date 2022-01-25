WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Would you believe that the richest woman in Philadelphia comes from the second wealthiest family of the world and it all stems from chocolate.

One chocolate company controls a 14.4 percent share of the global chocolate market, making it the biggest chocolate company in the world.

Because of this global control and influence on this market, the Mars family became the second wealthiest family in the world.

Now let’s get back into how Philadelphia ties into this.

Victoria B. Mars is the richest woman in Philadelphia with a net worth exceeding $8 billion, ranking in as the 108th richest person in the country.

Who is Victoria Mars?

Victoria B. Mars is a billionaire predecessor and business executive.

Victoria B. Mars, a 63 year old woman, born January 20, 1959 is one of four daughters of Forrest Mars Jr., who inherited one-third of Mars Inc. from his father.

This generational family business is how the entire Mars family is wealthy today. When Mars Jr. passed away, each of his daughters inherited 8% of the company, equaling $5.9 billion.

Victoria attended Yale University for her undergraduate degree and later attended University of Pennsylvania where she received her MBA in 1984.

In 1992, Victoria B. Mars officially joined Mars Inc. and worked on M&M brand projects. Yes, the very M&M we all love to eat, Mrs. Mars serves as the company’s ambassador who manages their joint ventures and acquisitions. Victoria also stands on the Board of Directors for Mars.

Victoria B. Mars is married with four kids, and she currently lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Mars Family Business

The Mars family also produced great products such as the Snickers’ brand, 3 Musketeers, and M&M’S were born. The company also kept expanding with new products like Whiskas.

If you weren’t blow away already, today, Mars Inc’s exceeds $40B and has 130,000 employees in over 80 countries.

Meet The Richest Woman in Philadelphia was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: