Naomi Osaka Congratulates Boyfriend Cordae on Fabev Release: “You Are a Light”

Naomi Osaka took to her Instagram to pen a heartfelt message of love and congratulations to her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

Cordae just released his sophomore album, From A Bird’s Eye View.

She wrote, getting closer to someone and seeing how much love and dedication they put into their craft is truly inspiring.

She continued, @cordae you are a star and a light, quite literally brighten up every room you walk in (or maybe its your hair)

Cordae responded to the post in her comments.

He wrote, my mf’n lady I love you to death. You truly my ride or die bonnie and clyde just way more fly.

