Nicki Minaj Sends Gizelle Bryant’s Daughters Gucci Bags For Christmas

It looks like Nicki Minaj and Gizelle Bryant hit things off at the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion with a friendship that continues to blossom into the holidays.

Over the holidays, Gizelle Bryant’s three daughters, Adore, Angel, and Grace Bryant- received their first Gucci bags from Nicki, who has made it no secret that she is a fan of the RHOP show.

According to Gizelle, she chose not to give her daughters high-end bags to keep them humble.

Bryant shared the news by posting pictures of her girls with their new bags on Instagram saying, “I always felt like humility and gratitude is way more important than styling and profilin for children. So for their 1st bag to be gifted by the MEGA ICON SUPERSTAR @nickiminaj for Christmas is PRICELESS!”

The rapper first met Bryant onset of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion, where she filled in for Bravo’s Andy Cohen as guest host.

If this is how Nicki treats her new friends, we can’t help but wonder how she treats her good friends.