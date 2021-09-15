What White House Invite?: Nicki Minaj Co-Signs Op Tucker Carlson, Twitter Gives Her The Pink Boot?

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj is doing battle on the “wrong-est” of hills, with no sign of ever reading the room. The Queens rapper retweeted FOX News host, and certified white supremacist Op, Tucker Carlson when he commented on her tweet about her cousin’s friend allegedly getting a swollen scrotum due to a dose of a COVID-19, and it only got worse from there.

The “Moment for Life” rapper tweeted the clip along with a bullseye emoji, essentially co-signing his rhetoric. But the irony is that the surely vaccinated Carlson could care less about what she said and is only using her comments to feed his base of MAGA devotees. In the video, he compares doctors urging people to get the vaccine to bullies demanding their way, as if pleading for people to do the right thing is toxic.

When multiple Twitter users point out the devilishness of the man she was co-signing, she only doubled down in righteous indignation.

“Right. I can’t speak to, agree with, even look at someone from a particular political party,” she responded to one Twitter user who said, “you know he’s a white nationalist right?”

Minaj added, “Ppl aren’t human any more. If you’re black & a Democrat tells u to shove marbles up ur ass, you simply have to. If another party tells u to look out for that bus, stand there & get hit.”

Suspect logic aside, Minaj continued to spin tails that only dug a deeper hole in the “doing my own research” void of struggle. She also alluded to Joy Reid, who took issue with her previous tweets, and earned the rapper calling her a “Uncle Tomiana” for the trouble.

“The black woman lied on me & made ppl attack me. But I can’t quote this man who did the opposite. Okay. FUCK HIM. YASSSSSSSWOOHOOOOOOOOOO happy now? Brain dead,” tweeted Minaj.

Twitter took in Minaj’s tweet volley and proceeded to cook her for the ignorance. When the Klan is in your mentions defending your hot takes, you’re probably on the wrong side of history. When the Health Ministers in nations like Trinidad & Tobago are calling you to task and essentially saying your tale of swollen testicles is b.s., you have thoroughly lost the plot.

And now we hear, Nicki Minaj is in Twitter jail. Welp.

Peep more of the smoke for Nicki Minaj in the gallery below.

What White House Invite?: Nicki Minaj Co-Signs Op Tucker Carlson, Twitter Gives Her The Pink Boot? was originally published on hiphopwired.com