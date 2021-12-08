Kalan.FrFr. Brings West Coast Vibes to Philly #ClassOf2021Concert

Kalan.FrFr definitely bought his big energy to Philly.

What many don’t know about the West Coast rapper is that first Kalan was playing football, then he put football down and went back to music. He did this switch about two different times until he finally stayed with music.

In a Class of 2021 Concert interview with DNA he mentioned that YG told him that he had a steam right now and not to mess it up.

