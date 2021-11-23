Article
Summer Walker Gets New Boyfriend’s name Tattooed On Her Face

Summer Walker at Z107.9 Summer Jam

Source: Radio One Digital / @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

Summer Walker has all the girls riled up and this time it’s not over her highly anticipated album, ‘Still Over it.’

The R&B superstar has been catching a lot of heat after sharing a picture of her and her boyfriend, VRD Pharaoh’s matching face tattoos.

The pair is in the photo posing with each other’s names freshly tattoos with the caption, “Best friend.”

Many fans are shocked by the news since the, ‘Over It’ singer has just broken up with her ex-boyfriend and baby father, London On Da Track.

Walker’s tattoo, however, is an ode to her boyfriend. In August 2021, she revealed that they were dating during an Instagram Live and two months later, LVRD Pharaoh shared an Instagram photo of them together and captioned it, “Relationship Advice: Marry Your Bestfriend.”

Hopefully, this relationship is God’s gift from Ciara’s prayer.

