Summer Walker Gets New Boyfriend’s name Tattooed On Her Face

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Summer Walker has all the girls riled up and this time it’s not over her highly anticipated album, ‘Still Over it.’

Related: Summer Walker Slams London On Da Track for Taking Credit for Her Album

The R&B superstar has been catching a lot of heat after sharing a picture of her and her boyfriend, VRD Pharaoh’s matching face tattoos.

The pair is in the photo posing with each other’s names freshly tattoos with the caption, “Best friend.”

Many fans are shocked by the news since the, ‘Over It’ singer has just broken up with her ex-boyfriend and baby father, London On Da Track.

Walker’s tattoo, however, is an ode to her boyfriend. In August 2021, she revealed that they were dating during an Instagram Live and two months later, LVRD Pharaoh shared an Instagram photo of them together and captioned it, “Relationship Advice: Marry Your Bestfriend.”

Hopefully, this relationship is God’s gift from Ciara’s prayer.