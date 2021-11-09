Summer Walker Slams London On Da Track for Taking Credit for Her Album

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Ladies, beware of those men who are always making something about them!

Last week, Summer Walker dropped her second highly-anticipated album, Still Over it– where she touched on her past rocky relationship with producer London On Da Track!

Walker’s album, Still Over it, made history just two days after dropping for being one of Billboard’s biggest female R&B debut albums since Beyonce’s Lemonade. The album is expected to sell over 200,000 copies in its first week.

Of course, London On Da Track couldn’t let our girl Summer enjoy her success without trying to claim some of it.

The 30-year-old producer retweeted a fan’s tweet claiming that London wrote and produced most of the songs on her latest album with the caption, “Fair exchange.”

London On Da Track, whose real name is London Tyler Holmes, seems to have over ten writing credits on Still Over it, which would mean that he indeed profited off of the album.

Summer Walker clapped by at London with a lengthy Instagram post saying:

Summer Walker and London on Da Track dated on and off for years until they split in 2021. The pair share a child together.