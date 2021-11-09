Kanye West Tries To End Fued With Drake In Attempts To Free Larry Hoover

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West is trying to bury the hatchet with Drake for a good cause!

The 44-year-old rapper joined hip hop mogul, J Prince to announce that he wanted to squash the beef with Drake to work together in free American gangster Larry Hoover.

Ye took uploaded a video on Instagram saying, “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest.”

Hoover was sentenced to 150 to 200 years in prison for killing a drug dealer.

Ye’s announcement shocked fans since just last week he called out Drake for Implying he had An affair with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye and Drake’s beef sparked in 2018, after Drake accused Kanye of leaking private information about his son, Adonis.

Drake has yet to address Kanye’s peace offering, but we hope the two rappers can finally put things behind them.