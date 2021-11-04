Drinks Champs Teases Ye FKA Kanye West As An Upcoming Guest, Twitter Reacts

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Drink Champs, the popular podcast and video interview program featuring N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, has become one of the premier hubs of Hip-Hop culture and the discussion of such. On Thursday (November 4), the Drink Champs squad teased that Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will join the raucous environment of the show for what is sure to be a must-watch event.

For the uninitiated, Drink Champs is essentially N.O.R.E., DJ EFN, and the entire production crew chopping it up with legends of music new and familiar, digging deep into their careers and legacy. N.O.R.E., who was there for many of Hip-Hop’s biggest moments, commands the show with manic energy but also possesses a historian’s bent for making connections in real-time to the events their guests share.

With the announcement of Ye coming to the program, this may be the biggest get yet for the Drink Champs collective as the Chicago superstar rarely gives interviews or greets the press often. Given Ye’s public persona as someone who has openly shown support of former President Donald Trump and his insistence on letting his art speak for him, there are several angles for N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN to hopefully explore.

Naturally, much of the conversation will be centered on the recently released DONDA album, Ye’s ongoing Sunday Service event, and Ye’s many fashion endeavors. The Drink Champs crew usually gets quite a bit out of their guests, especially after a few sips of something strong but it should be assumed that Ye is a teetotaler these days but that doesn’t mean he won’t speak boldly and confidently as he’s done in times past.

Twitter is reacting to the news as expected and we’ve got those reactions below.

