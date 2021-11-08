Sixers’ Joel Embiid Allegedly Tests Positive for Covid-19

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Say it isn’t so!

Joel Embiid has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Embiid had been expected to rest for Monday night’s game against the New York Knicks prior to being placed in the health and safety protocols, prioritizing Embiid being available for the second half of their back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, with him possibly contracting Covid-19, Doc Rivers and the rest of the Sixers franchise face an uncertain week with Embiid out and the rest of the roster up in the air.

The 27-year-old center isn’t the only one that may be sitting out this week out.

Three other Sixers players are currently in the protocols along with Embiid. Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe all entered the health and safety protocols last week.

The NBA’s health and safety protocols require players who test positive for COVID-19 to miss a minimum of 10 days, except for a scenario where they produce two negative tests back-to-back.

Hopefully, Doc Rivers can see us through tonight’s game as we take on the New York Knicks.