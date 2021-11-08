Sixers, Joel Embiid Test COVID Positive, But He Isn’t The Only One

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers center could miss “several games” after testing Covid Positive.

In a tweet, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium in a tweet says, “76ers All-Star Joel Embiid has entered health and safety protocols, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Tonight was planned rest for Embiid, but he could miss several games”.

On Monday morning, Embiid took a COVID-19 test and unfortunately tested positive, and is now expected to miss several games.

However, Embiid doesn’t seem to be the only Sixer, who has been placed under the health and safety protocols.

As reported in a tweet by, Bryan Toporek, “Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle and now Joel Embiid have presumably tested positive for COVID-19 within the past week. It seems like a bad idea to continue making the Sixers play games despite that!”

