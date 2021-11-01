Rihanna Rocks Same Fit Gunna Wore For New York Fashion Week For Halloween

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna has one heck of a sense of humor as evidenced by her latest Halloween outfit. While Rihanna didn’t give us an extravagant high-fashion sendup on All Hallow’s Eve, she did replicate Gunna’s New York Fashion Week fit with expert ease.

Back in September, Gunna turned a lot of heads with his New York Fashion Week fit that came complete with leather knee-high sneakers, shorts, a lavish sweater, and a vest. It can be assumed that every item in the flick that Gunna shared didn’t come at a low price. Still, many on Twitter had their comments.

Taking to social media, Rihanna delivered her rendition of the Gunnna drip, complete with imitating the southern rapper’s pose.

Check out the flicks below.

Photo: Getty

