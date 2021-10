WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Executives on the Wendy Williams show are already looking for a backup plan in the event Wendy does not return.

They are keeping a close eye on Williams recovery and hoping for the best.

The backup plan may be Nick Cannon.

The interest in Nick comes from his popularity and they feel it could be a win-win.

With Nick in mind as a the backup they are pushing for his show to be a success.

