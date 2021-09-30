Kanye West Doubles Down On Marilyn Manson Support By Wearing Shirt To Party With Diddy

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West doubled down on his support of Marilyn Manson while attending a party with Diddy.

Diddy shared a picture to social media of Kanye wearing a balaclava that covers his entire face and a Vetements shirt with a picture of Manson on it.

Manson worked with Kanye on his “Donda” album and was featured on tracks “Jail” and “Jail 2.” He also appeared at Kanye’s listening event in Chicago.

Manson is accused of sexual assault, misconduct, and abuse by multiple women including his ex-wife, Evan Rachel Wood. Wood posted a video after the release of “DONDA” of her covering The Radicals’ ‘You Get What You Give’ with the caption, “For my fellow survivors who got slapped in the face this week. I love you. Don’t give up.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: