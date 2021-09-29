Chuck D‘s Comments About R. Kelly Verdict Sparks Controversy

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Public Enemy’s Chuck D is no stranger to making his voice heard, but when he spoke out about redemption for R. Kelly, no one on Twitter was willing to listen.

In response to R. Kelly’s conviction of sex crimes against young girls and boys, Chuck D tweeted, “Abused in his youth… an addict as a adult… Ike Turner served 18 months in prison… Rick James did similar time. Ike came out a changed positive human being, how long should R Kelly spend in prison -and does a USA system give a man a chance for a man to change his world around?”

“Its not a sympathetic question at all. Not the least,” Chuck added. Several people rushed to make a comment including Jemele Hill who tweeted in response, “Considering how long it took for his victims to receive justice and the public scorn they’ve received for decades, isn’t a little too soon to be talking about possible redemption? I don’t care about R Kelly’s redemption. I care that the survivors finally receive our support.”

Several other people shared the same message as Hill saying it was too soon to forgive Kelly and that his actions and even his “not guilty” plea shows that R. Kelly is still in denial of his crimes.

