21 Savage Turned Himself Into The Police Last Night….Immigration Connection

As reported by Buzzfeed 21 Savage turned himself into the local Georgia authorities last night.

He was released on bond Thursday evening.

Legally known as She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, the 28 year-old artist is facing allegations of drug and weapons possessions from an incident of February 2019 when immigration officials arrested him then.

As far as the warrant goes, the legal document claims that on the night of February 3, 2019 21 when 21 Savage was taken into custody, he tossed a bottle that had liquid in it, which tested positive for codeine. Sources also report that there were allegedly firearms found in the car he was in as well.

Charles Kuck, attorney for the Atlanta-based, U.K.-born rapper states, “The warrant appears to have been sought at the behest of ICE, as the warrant was issued in the eve of an Immigration Court hearing in Mr. Joseph’s deportation proceeding, and is based upon events that transpired on the evening that ICE arrested Mr. Joseph over 2 and one half years ago”.

“There can be no doubt that ICE is seeking to cover its own errors in detaining Mr. Jospeh by pushing trumped up charges against him and seeks to stop him from obtaining lawful permanent residence in the United States,” the statement added.

“We are grateful for the efforts of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for quickly processing and releasing Mr. Joseph,” Kuck added. “He will continue to fight for his right to seek permanent residence in the United States through the immigration court. We look forward to the day when ICE will play fairly with all those who seek justice within our immigration system.”

Nine days after Savage was arrested, ICE later dropped the felony charge against the him in immigration court. He was later released from Immigration Custody & Enforcement (ICE).

