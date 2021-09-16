Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID

Staying healthy during the midst of a global pandemic has been a hard task for many people across the world, and that plight is considerably even more challenging for those also suffering with mental health issues.
Our prayers are currently with media maven Wendy Williams, who is publicly facing both struggles at the moment after testing positive for COVID-19 and recently being admitted into the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Sources revealed to TMZ that her psych eval was thankfully voluntary, and that it didn’t come as much of a surprise to her team due to mental health being a longtime issue for Wendy. On the positive side of her positive diagnosis, the popular talk show host is reportedly asymptomatic and hasn’t been exhibiting any real symptoms so far. As a result, the highly-anticipated 13th season of The Wendy Williams Show has been pushed back from Sept. 20 to an Oct. 4 premiere date.
This unfortunately is just the latest in a handful of health scares surrounding Wendy over the years. Here’s a brief recap of some of the standouts, via Deadline:
“Williams has battled various maladies over the last few years. She is battling Graves disease, an immune system disorder, that dates to 1999. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.
The show was on hiatus in 2020 because of the pandemic, but had a brief remote stint with Williams broadcasting from her New York apartment. In December, production was paused for several weeks again so Williams could be with her family following her mother’s death.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Regardless of how you feel about the often-controversial daytime TV queen, Wendy Williams definitely deserves some well wishes as she works towards bettering herself. Bless up!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Meek Mill Reveals Date And Cover Art For New “Expensive Pain” Album
- Watch Made In America Festival 2021 Live! Day 2!
- Watch Made In America Festival 2021 Live!
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House
Wendy Williams Admits Struggle With Addiction, Living In Sober House
1.
1 of 11
I say bravest woman I know. @WendyWilliams finally speaks her truth about recovery. #WendyWilliams #TheHunterFoundation pic.twitter.com/LNOD9ifTVN— Don Lemon (@donlemon) March 19, 2019
2.
2 of 11
Proud of @WendyWilliams for taking this major step! Her journey will inspire so many people in the same situation... using her voice for good. https://t.co/QnNXirQq9Q— Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) March 19, 2019
3.
3 of 11
@WendyWilliams WE ARE WITH YOU!! #Wendy wow what strength that took! pic.twitter.com/4jCVStfwUi— Sharday W. (@DaySoLovely) March 19, 2019
4.
4 of 11
Wendy Williams just bravely admitted, live on her show, that she’s been living at a Sober House and attending meetings around the city with others who struggle with addiction.— Gia Peppers (@GiaPeppers) March 19, 2019
5.
5 of 11
Kudos to @WendyWilliams for keeping it real about her addiction on TV— Papi. (@sirdutches) March 19, 2019
6.
6 of 11
Wendy Williams is a very strong woman #1fanloveyawendy @WendyWilliams— Shelia House (@SheliaHouse) March 19, 2019
7.
7 of 11
I salute #WendyWilliams. Talk about vulnerability.— Nai Stafford (@NaiStafford) March 19, 2019
8.
8 of 11
Is #WendyWilliams admitting she fell off the wagon?— Cindy Dorell 🦅 (@cindorella) March 19, 2019
9.9 of 11
10.10 of 11
11.
11 of 11
The hiatus makes total sense now. Take care of yourself, Wendy! https://t.co/JH74VLSoWN— TheOneMsKris (@The_Princess_K) March 19, 2019
Wendy Williams Hospitalized For Psychiatric Evaluation While Also Battling COVID was originally published on blackamericaweb.com