The Nike “Panda” Dunk Low Getting A New Suede Makeover

Nike needs to let this colorway die already. Just sayin'...

Published on April 23, 2024

RNB Fest 2024 social graphics and individual artist graphis
Nike Panda Dunk Suede

Source: Nike / NIke

Just when it seemed like the hype behind the Nike “Panda” Dunks was over, the Swoosh is going to breathe new life into the ubiquitous colorway of the popular silhouette by releasing a new version of the sneaker.

According to Sneaker News, the most popular sneaker of 2023 will be getting a suede makeover, and though it seems like the shoe world has grown tired of seeing this particular pair of sneakers get re-released over and over, Nike will continue to do so as the silhouette sells out (most) every damn time. With that being the case, they might as well drop it again with a slightly different spin to it.

Sneaker News reports:

Official images of the polarizing black/white Dunk Low have surfaced, although this time around its not dressed in the standard leather. Instead, Nike is opting for some variance as it uses a suede material on the overlay, adding just a touch of new character to the most ubiquitous Nike shoe on the planet. To its credit, however, the materials appear to be more in line with the premium options, so expect better quality with these.

A release this Summer 2024 season seems probably, and with an aforementioned upgrade in material, expect an MSRP higher than $115, which is now the baseline retail price for entry-level Dunk Lows.

Remember when it was hard as hell to get a pair of “Panda” Dunks out in the wild? Then they were everywhere. So yeah, we’re good on these, but if you want a pair, go right ahead and splurge.

Check out pics of the new “Panda” Dunks, and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair when they drop this summer in the comments section below.

The Nike “Panda” Dunk Low Getting A New Suede Makeover  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

