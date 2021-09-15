Black Woman Dragged From Car, Beaten & Separated From Kids by Philadelphia Officers, To Be Paid $2M

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

A Philadelphia woman who was dragged out of her car and beaten by police officers in front of her 2-year-old son and nephew last year during the police shooting of Walter Wallace, has been awarded $2 million in compensation.

Nursing aide Rickia Young, 28, was headed home in the early morning hours of Oct. 27, 2020, when she unknowingly drove into a large protest over the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.

Wallace was shot in West Philadelphia by police while experiencing what his family called a mental health crisis. Wallace reportedly had a history of mental illness, including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, according to ABC6.

Rickia and her hearing impaired son were picking up her 16-year-old nephew in West Philadelphia last October to get him away from the protests that were occurring at the time, Young’s attorneys say. Officers at the scene reportedly swarmed her car, broke through the windows, yanked her out of her vehicle and beat her. Two of the officers have since been fired.

In a press conference held after she learned of her courtroom victory on Tuesday, Young said, “I hope that the officers responsible will never have the chance to do something like this to another person ever again.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenny called the treatment of Rickia Young “absolutely appalling” and “inexcusable.”

“This terrible incident, which should have never happened to anyone, only further strained the relationship between the” police and community, Kenney said in a statement.

Kenny continued with, “The officers’ inexcusable actions that evening prompted an immediate and thorough investigation of the incident and for personnel to be disciplined and held accountable for their egregious conduct. I hope that the settlement and investigations into the officers’ actions bring some measure of closure to Ms. Young and her family.”

Young was handcuffed and separated from her teenage nephew and 2-year-old son for several hours, and no one was ever charged or cited, according to the woman’s lawyer. The hearing-impaired toddler lost his hearing aids during the tussle.

