Made In America Requires Negative COVID Test, Masks and Vaccinations

If you have plans on going to “Made In America” next month in Philly, you’ll have to bring more than just your ticket and a mask.

Recently reported in Philadelphia as a mask mandate, masks will be required at all non-seated outdoor events in Philadelphia with more than 1,000 attendees.

As reported by Action News 6abc, Roc Nations’ “Made In America” festival requires that all attendees not only wear a mask, but must either show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination upon entry.

Roc Nation says, “The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival.” Read the full statement released by Roc Nation on the “Made In America” festival: “The Made In America festival will implement all CDC and local public health mandates and guidelines. In accordance with current guidance, proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination must be presented at entry. The negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 48 hours of attending the Made In America festival. In addition, as mandated by the City of Philadelphia, all attendees on festival grounds will be required to wear masks. If you have questions about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccination location near you, please visit http://www.vaccinefinder.org. We will continue to work closely with local city officials. The safety and health of festival attendees and staff are always our first priority.” RELATED: Lil Baby, Justin Bieber To Headline Made In America Festival

