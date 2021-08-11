Entertainment News
Made In America Requires Negative COVID Test, Masks and Vaccinations

Made In America 2016 Boom 107.9

Source: Justin Thomas / n/a

If you have plans on going to “Made In America” next month in Philly, you’ll have to bring more than just your ticket and a mask.

Recently reported in Philadelphia as a mask mandate, masks will be required at all non-seated outdoor events in Philadelphia with more than 1,000 attendees.

As reported by Action News 6abc, Roc Nations’ “Made In America” festival requires that all attendees not only wear a mask, but must either show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result or printed proof of full COVID-19 vaccination upon entry.
