The Made in America festival, which is produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, is set for September 4-5 in Philadelphia.

The headliners are Lil Baby and Justin Bieber and features performances by Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Megan Thee Stallion, Bobby Shmurda, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo.

The festival first began in 2012.

