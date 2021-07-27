Simone Biles Explains Team Final Exit [Audio]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Simone Biles has given an explanation for her exit from the U.S.’s team final.

In a statement, Biles explained, “After the performance that I did, I didn’t want to go into any of the other events second guessing myself, so I thought it was better if I took a step back and let these girls go out there and do the job and they did just that.”

She added, “I was still struggling with some things. Therapy has helped a lot as well as medicine. That’s all been going really well. Whenever you get in high-stress situations, you kind of freak out and don’t know really know how to handle all of those emotions especially at the Olympic Games.”

RELATED: Black People Are Taking Over The Olympics In Every Category- Meet the Winners (WATCH)

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: