Philly Septa Bus Runs Blind Man Over, Taking His Feet Completely Off

Terrible news today in the city of brotherly love. Philadelphia Septa Bus appeared to have run a man’s legs over on 58th & Woodland leaving a gruesome scene. Pedestrians quickly ran over to the scene to try and help the man under the bus. Many people on the scene stated that the old man that was run over was blind. Video has surfaced via Philly Scoophall.

No reports have been made regarding how this transpired. More news to come as the story develops.

