Philly Clothing Line Owner, Murdered at His Own Cookout

During a 4th of July cookout, a West Philly clothing brand store owner’s life ended tragically Sunday night when a shooting left two men dead and a teenage girl wounded, as reported by police.

The West Philly store owner, Sircaso had been announcing on Instagram the celebration of his one-year-anniversary store location opening of his clothing line, Premiere Bande.

Sources of NBC10 report that there were about 90 to 100 shots fired into a crowd gathered outside Premiere Bande, a streetwear store located on the 100 block of South 60th Street. Witnesses at the opening location of Premiere Bande said it was hard to tell where the shots were coming from because they were happening at the same time that the fireworks around the city were being shot in the air.

Sircaso, the store’s owner, formally known as Sircarr Johnson Jr., was one of the two men who was killed in the shooting, according to his father, who had spoken to multiple media outlets.

“My son is the greatest person, other than my grandmamma and my grandpop, I’ve ever known in my life,” Sircarr Johnson Sr. told the NBC10. “He’s everything I wish I would have been.” The father of Sircao told the Philadelphia Inquirer that his son launched his Philly clothing line, Premiere Bande in 2018 but had been designing clothes at age 14.

This tragic loss of Sircaso not only took a toll on his family, friends, supporters and customers, but also on the life of his recently October born, baby girl. Johnson referred to her in posts as his “boss,” his “princess” and his “lil bundle of joy.”

As of now, no arrests had been made in connection to the shooting, nor were any weapons found at the scene.

Our condoleces goes out to the loved ones of Sircaso and his Premiere Bande family.

