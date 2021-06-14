Local
Philly Strippers Give a Random Show at Malcom X Park [Video]

Beyond The Pole

Source: UMC / She’s A Movement Media Group

These Philly strippers wanted to get some extra practice in before they start their night shift. A group of young ladies was spotted in Malcolm X Park in Philly full-on dancing on a poll in broad daylight. What is the occasion you may ask? We have no idea. Well, the number of random things we have seen occur in The City of Brotherly Love are we REALLY surprised? Get your money ladies, we ain’t mad at ya!

 

Philly Strippers Give a Random Show at Malcom X Park [Video]  was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

