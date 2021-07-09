Nicki Minaj Shuts Down Drake After He Shoots His Shot With BIA

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj had an impromptu “Queen Radio” session via her Instagram Live on Thursday night. Nicki was joined by BIA who dropped the “Whole Lotta Money” remix featuring Minaj.

Young Money boss Lil Wayne joined her virtually and Drake jumped in the comments trying to shoot his shot at BIA, which was shut down immediately by Nicki.

“Go back to your big booty ting,” Nicki wrote.

