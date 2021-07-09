Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Drake Rents Out Dodgers Stadium For Date With Amari Bailey’s Mom Johanna Leia

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC / Getty

Drake sure knows how to woo the ladies.

After being spotted with Johanna Leia at a Sierra Canyon basketball game last month, the 34-year-old multi-time Grammy Award-winner decided to up the ante by taking Leia out on a date — to Dodgers Stadium.

While the Dodgers were in Miami finishing a three-game set against the Marlins, Drake decided to make sure Leia had a good time with not only a jersey and a dinner table set up near the third-base dugout but multiple dishes, a personal bartender, flowers and even a jersey.

RELATED: Drake Caught Talking to a Basketball Mom Courtside- Meet Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]

Leia is the mother of Sierra Canyon star Amari Bailey, a teammate of LeBron James‘ son, Bronny James. While Bailey is off to go play his college ball at UCLA, it’s unclear how much more blossoming the relationship between his mom and Drake will be. Nevertheless, the internet had a field day with the date.

Drake’s been on a tear relationship-wise. Earlier this year, a man accused the Toronto native of breaking up his eight-year relationship and he even played coy and nice with the mother of his son Adonis, Sophie Brussaux. As for Drizzy himself, fans are still wondering when Certified Lover Boy will drop. After originally teasing the project for January, he’s now stated it’ll arrive later this summer.

Drake Caught Talking To A Basketball Mom Courtside - Meet Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Drake Caught Talking To A Basketball Mom Courtside - Meet Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Drake Caught Talking To A Basketball Mom Courtside – Meet Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]

Drake Caught Talking To A Basketball Mom Courtside - Meet Johanna Leia [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4212078" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty[/caption] Drake along with Michael B Jordan both attended a Sierra Canyon High School basketball game. At the game, Drake was seen talking with a basketball mother of one of the players, courtside. The mother, Johanna Leia is the mother of basketball player, Amari Bailey. Amari Bailey is a 6’4″ shooting guard at Sierra Canyon High School, a No. 3 ranked school in the ESPN 60 for the class 2022. While this basketball superstar helped lead USA Basketball to a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Americas U16 Championship in Brazil, it wasn’t him who took all the attention that day. It was his beautiful, body, waist snatched, mother. Lol, even Twitter went off about how good Amari’s mother looks. One person on Twitter said, “No cap if Amari Bailey mama was on my sideline in high school I would’ve tried to go for 50 every game.” https://twitter.com/12klong/status/1405737703937921025?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1405737703937921025%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmeaww.com%2Fwho-is-amari-baileys-mother-johanna-leia-internet-jokes-twhy-drake-has-been-getting-closer-to-amari   RELATED:Is Your Girlfriend Picking Up If Michael B. Jordan Calls? [VOTE]

Drake Rents Out Dodgers Stadium For Date With Amari Bailey’s Mom Johanna Leia  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Headlines
Close