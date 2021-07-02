MoneyBagg Yo Shuts Down Fan Concerned about Chlorophyll Challenge

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Since the challenge that NLE Choppa proposed to MoneyBagg Yo of drinking a pint of chlorophyll for every pint of lean, one fan wanted to check on MoneyBagg’s progress.

“I wonder if @MoneyBaggYo started the chlorophyll yet..what’s the word fam,” a fan tweeted. The “Time Today” rapper responded tweeting back, “Mind yo business love,” along with the 100 emoji.

A lot of people thought MoneyBagg’s response was rude, however, NLE Choppa didn’t get too offended, responding with, “F_cked Up” along with laughing emojis.

