The ShotClock With Mina SayWhat: Kobe’s Hall of Fame Day, J. Cole’s Pro Debut & More! [Watch]

In today’s episode of The ShotClock with Mina SayWhat, Kobe Bryant has been inducting into the Basketball Hall of Fame. We look back at the career and more from Bean. J. Cole made his pro debut with Basketball Africa League. How did the shooting guard from Fayetteville, North Carolina do? The Sixers clinch the number 1 seed and now they wait to see their opponent as the NBA Play-in tournament starts this week.

Also, DeVonta Smith makes his Eagles Rookie Minicamp debut and COVID restrictions at Citizen’s Bank Field are relaxed. Check all this out and more in The ShotClock with Mina SayWhat!

