As reported from 6abc, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Pennsylvania will lift COVID-19 mitigation orders on Memorial Day, with the exception of masking.

The end of those orders goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 31.

The masking order will be lifted once 70% of adults in Pennsylvania are fully vaccinated.

