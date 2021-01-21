According to reports, The Philadelphia Eagles are set to name Indianapolis Offensive Coordinator Nick Sirianni their new head coach. ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported the news on his official Twitter account.

Eagles are hiring Colts' OC Nick Sirianni as their head coach, sources tell ESPN. Sirianni spent three seasons as a Chiefs' assistant coach, five seasons with the Chargers, and the past three with the Colts. Now the 39-year-old Sirianni becomes the lead man in Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

The 39-year-old Sirianni takes over a team with a load of questions on the offensive side. The Eagles have questions at quarterback with the regression of Carson Wentz and Jalen Hurts, aging offensive line among the major issues. Former head coach Doug Pederson was fired on January 11th after 5 seasons with the term which included the only Super Bowl win in team history.

We will have more on this as it develops.

Source: ESPN

RELATED: BREAKING: Philadelphia Eagles Fire Head Coach Doug Pederson

Report: Eagles To Name Nick Sirianni Head Coach was originally published on wrnbhd2.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: