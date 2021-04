WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill is putting the hip-hop industry on notice that he’s taking over this summer.

The rapper tweeted “This summer ima terrorize this rap shit” and included a diamond emoji.

Meek Mill hasn’t teased anything that he’s been working on other than a small clip of him freestyling Drake and Rick Ross’ “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”.

Meek Mill’s last studio project was in 2018.

