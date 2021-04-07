Philly Shooting Leaves Police Officer Shot

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Around 7pm this Wednesday night on 15th and Sommerville, in the Olney and Logan area, a Philly police officer was shot while conducting a traffic stop.

As one of the officers approached the vehicle occupied by four people, Gripp says a 24-year-old man inside produced a handgun a started firing.

All five officers returned fire, killing the 24-year-old armed suspect. A weapon was recovered at the scene. It’s still unknown how many shots were fired by officers.

Two people were also shot and injured.

