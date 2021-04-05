The ShotClock With Mina Saywhat: Joel Embiid Returns, Space Jam & More [Watch]

CLOSE
Today in The ShotClock with Mina Saywhat, Joel Embiid returns to action. Will he regain his MVP form? Ladies March Madness is a wrap and recaps of the Women’s National Title game between the Stanford Cardinal and Arizona Lady Bearcats. We also dig into Monday’s men’s National Championship game between The Baylor Bears and Gonzaga Bulldogs.,
Last, The new Space Jam movie with Lebron James is here. James and the Looney Tunes Squad will go up against NBA and WNBA All-stars including:
Anthony Davis
Damian Lillard
Diana Taurasi
Klay Thompson
Nneka Ogwumike
