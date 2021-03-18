Kanye West named the Wealthiest Black Man in America

Kanye West was crowned the wealthiest black man in America totaling a net worth of over six billion dollars.

A major contribution to an abundance of wealth is his sneaker line, roughly estimated between three to five billion dollars.

His latest release, Yeezy 450 Cloud Whites, hit the streets Saturday March 6th, at 7am. The entire inventory was gone by 7:01am, selling out in 60 seconds flat.

With his Yeezy sneakers selling like hotcakes, Kanye’s product, partnered with Adidas, is projected to reach one billion dollars in revenue in the coming years.

Kanye also has his money invested in some more companies and products in which he isn’t the poster child to push these direct sales.

His partnership with Gap has valued just under one billion dollars, and Gap Inc’s stock shot up over 40% with the news release of the collaboration.

Lastly, Yeezy tallies almost another two billion is cash, stocks and his latest investment in his wife Kim Kardashian’s underwear label Skims.

Not to mention Kanye West is one of the most prolific artists and producers of our time. With his projects still currently streaming, it’s safe to say Kanye West entrepreneurial genius might allow him to hold that #1 spot for quite some time.

