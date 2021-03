House Democrats passed a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package on today (Wednesday), and Biden hopes to sign the bill Friday.

The plan includes unemployment aid, direct payments, tax credit expansions, vaccine distribution funds and state and local government relief and a stimulus check of $1,400 amongst other benefits.

While Republicans oppose to it and thinks it’s too much, Democrats say households need the relief to get through the coming months.

